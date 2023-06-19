RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.49 in comparison to its previous close of 214.39, however, the company has experienced a -1.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC) is 42.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RBC is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) is $245.29, which is $36.24 above the current market price. The public float for RBC is 28.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.98% of that float. On June 19, 2023, RBC’s average trading volume was 177.79K shares.

RBC’s Market Performance

RBC stock saw a decrease of -1.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.75% for RBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RBC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RBC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $220 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBC fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $209.88. In addition, RBC Bearings Incorporated saw -0.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBC starting from Stewart Edward, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $235.32 back on Feb 28. After this action, Stewart Edward now owns 23,083 shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated, valued at $470,645 using the latest closing price.

HARTNETT MICHAEL J, the President and CEO of RBC Bearings Incorporated, sale 1,500 shares at $241.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that HARTNETT MICHAEL J is holding 275,339 shares at $362,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.77 for the present operating margin

+36.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for RBC Bearings Incorporated stands at +11.35. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.