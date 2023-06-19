Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) has jumped by 5.61 compared to previous close of 1.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QMCO is 2.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Quantum Corporation (QMCO) is $2.33, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for QMCO is 92.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On June 19, 2023, QMCO’s average trading volume was 202.88K shares.

QMCO’s Market Performance

QMCO stock saw an increase of 11.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.43% and a quarterly increase of 30.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.99% for Quantum Corporation (QMCO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.55% for QMCO’s stock, with a -7.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QMCO Trading at 10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares surge +10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO rose by +11.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0968. In addition, Quantum Corporation saw 3.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Cabrera Brian E, who sale 30,915 shares at the price of $0.95 back on May 02. After this action, Cabrera Brian E now owns 244,046 shares of Quantum Corporation, valued at $29,372 using the latest closing price.

Cabrera Brian E, the SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy of Quantum Corporation, sale 863 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Cabrera Brian E is holding 274,961 shares at $1,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

+32.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corporation stands at -9.19. Equity return is now at value 49.10, with -17.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.