PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) is 61.75x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) is $18.56, which is -$0.52 below the current market price. The public float for PUBM is 40.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On June 19, 2023, PUBM’s average trading volume was 457.99K shares.

PUBM) stock’s latest price update

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.09 in comparison to its previous close of 19.29, however, the company has experienced a 1.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

PUBM’s Market Performance

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) has experienced a 1.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.58% rise in the past month, and a 45.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for PUBM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.49% for PUBM’s stock, with a 23.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PUBM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for PUBM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PUBM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $20 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

PUBM Trading at 23.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +18.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUBM rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.06. In addition, PubMatic Inc. saw 48.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUBM starting from Pantelick Steven, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $18.18 back on Jun 02. After this action, Pantelick Steven now owns 12,595 shares of PubMatic Inc., valued at $272,660 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Mukul, the President, Engineering of PubMatic Inc., sale 6,294 shares at $18.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Kumar Mukul is holding 7,082 shares at $114,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.80 for the present operating margin

+68.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for PubMatic Inc. stands at +11.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.33. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on PubMatic Inc. (PUBM), the company’s capital structure generated 8.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.05. Total debt to assets is 4.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.