Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRIM is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRIM is $32.83, which is $3.32 above the current price. The public float for PRIM is 52.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRIM on June 19, 2023 was 293.71K shares.

PRIM) stock’s latest price update

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM)’s stock price has dropped by -0.97 in relation to previous closing price of 29.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRIM’s Market Performance

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) has experienced a -1.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.07% rise in the past month, and a 24.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for PRIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.40% for PRIM’s stock, with a 27.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRIM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PRIM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRIM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

PRIM Trading at 12.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRIM fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.38. In addition, Primoris Services Corporation saw 34.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRIM starting from Cook Stephen C., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $29.97 back on Jun 07. After this action, Cook Stephen C. now owns 14,745 shares of Primoris Services Corporation, valued at $104,901 using the latest closing price.

Schauerman John P., the Director of Primoris Services Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $27.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Schauerman John P. is holding 295,199 shares at $553,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.97 for the present operating margin

+10.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primoris Services Corporation stands at +3.01. The total capital return value is set at 8.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.67. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM), the company’s capital structure generated 121.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.85. Total debt to assets is 38.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.