Primerica Inc. (PRI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Primerica Inc. (PRI) has gone up by 0.75% for the week, with a 5.57% rise in the past month and a 22.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.97% for PRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.42% for PRI’s stock, with a 24.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Primerica Inc. (NYSE: PRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Primerica Inc. (NYSE: PRI) is 18.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRI is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Primerica Inc. (PRI) is $202.20, which is $8.19 above the current market price. The public float for PRI is 36.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On June 19, 2023, PRI’s average trading volume was 135.21K shares.

PRI) stock’s latest price update

Primerica Inc. (NYSE: PRI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.53 in relation to its previous close of 195.05. However, the company has experienced a 0.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PRI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PRI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $244 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

PRI Trading at 6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRI rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.96. In addition, Primerica Inc. saw 36.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRI starting from Williams Glenn J., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $191.25 back on Jun 07. After this action, Williams Glenn J. now owns 49,902 shares of Primerica Inc., valued at $765,018 using the latest closing price.

Schneider Peter W., the President of Primerica Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $192.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Schneider Peter W. is holding 13,024 shares at $384,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Primerica Inc. stands at +13.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.41.

Based on Primerica Inc. (PRI), the company’s capital structure generated 121.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.76. Total debt to assets is 18.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Primerica Inc. (PRI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.