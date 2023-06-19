Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, PFC stock has gone down by -0.24%, with a monthly gain of 13.02% and a quarterly plunge of -19.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Premier Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.33% for PFC’s stock, with a -30.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC) is above average at 6.30x. The 36-month beta value for PFC is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PFC is $21.67, which is $5.09 above than the current price. The public float for PFC is 34.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume of PFC on June 19, 2023 was 183.40K shares.

PFC) stock’s latest price update

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.55 in relation to its previous close of 16.49. However, the company has experienced a -0.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PFC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PFC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $32 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

PFC Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +12.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFC fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.40. In addition, Premier Financial Corp. saw -38.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFC starting from Hileman Donald P., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $13.93 back on May 15. After this action, Hileman Donald P. now owns 103,386 shares of Premier Financial Corp., valued at $20,895 using the latest closing price.

Hileman Donald P., the Director of Premier Financial Corp., sale 1,500 shares at $24.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Hileman Donald P. is holding 101,867 shares at $37,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Premier Financial Corp. stands at +29.95. The total capital return value is set at 10.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.69.

Based on Premier Financial Corp. (PFC), the company’s capital structure generated 59.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.33. Total debt to assets is 6.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.