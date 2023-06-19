Preferred Bank (PFBC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Preferred Bank (PFBC) by analysts is $67.75, which is $11.34 above the current market price. The public float for PFBC is 13.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.41% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of PFBC was 105.31K shares.

PFBC) stock’s latest price update

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.39 in relation to previous closing price of 56.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PFBC’s Market Performance

Preferred Bank (PFBC) has seen a 7.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.04% gain in the past month and a -3.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for PFBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.07% for PFBC’s stock, with a -12.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PFBC Trading at 14.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +18.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFBC rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.77. In addition, Preferred Bank saw -24.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PFBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Preferred Bank stands at +42.74. The total capital return value is set at 23.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.64. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Preferred Bank (PFBC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.13. Total debt to assets is 2.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Preferred Bank (PFBC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.