Powell Industries Inc.’s (POWL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, POWL stock has gone down by -9.48%, with a monthly decline of -1.61% and a quarterly surge of 40.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Powell Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.19% for POWL’s stock, with a 52.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) Right Now?

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) by analysts is $47.00, which is -$9.69 below the current market price. The public float for POWL is 8.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of POWL was 75.37K shares.

POWL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) has dropped by -1.41 compared to previous close of 57.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

POWL Trading at 11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWL fell by -9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.67. In addition, Powell Industries Inc. saw 61.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWL starting from WHITE JOHN DAVID, who sale 500 shares at the price of $58.23 back on May 24. After this action, WHITE JOHN DAVID now owns 19,700 shares of Powell Industries Inc., valued at $29,115 using the latest closing price.

WHITE JOHN DAVID, the Director of Powell Industries Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $49.05 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that WHITE JOHN DAVID is holding 20,200 shares at $73,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.30 for the present operating margin

+15.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powell Industries Inc. stands at +2.58. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.57. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Powell Industries Inc. (POWL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.