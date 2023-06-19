PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) by analysts is $3.81, The public float for PLM is 29.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of PLM was 155.35K shares.

PLM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) has jumped by 4.34 compared to previous close of 0.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PLM’s Market Performance

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) has experienced a 0.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -45.63% drop in the past month, and a -60.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.84% for PLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.22% for PLM’s stock, with a -64.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PLM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.10 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2014.

PLM Trading at -46.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -45.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLM rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2466. In addition, PolyMet Mining Corp. saw -67.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLM

Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.