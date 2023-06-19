Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is 15.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLXS is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Plexus Corp. (PLXS) is $104.12, which is $8.84 above the current market price. The public float for PLXS is 27.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On June 19, 2023, PLXS’s average trading volume was 143.78K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PLXS) stock’s latest price update

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.02 in comparison to its previous close of 96.18, however, the company has experienced a 1.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PLXS’s Market Performance

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) has experienced a 1.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.63% rise in the past month, and a 2.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for PLXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.43% for PLXS’s stock, with a -0.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLXS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PLXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLXS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $116 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

PLXS Trading at 5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLXS rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.52. In addition, Plexus Corp. saw -6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLXS starting from Darroch Ronnie, who sale 4,424 shares at the price of $89.12 back on May 01. After this action, Darroch Ronnie now owns 0 shares of Plexus Corp., valued at $394,246 using the latest closing price.

Kelsey Todd P., the CEO of Plexus Corp., sale 3,000 shares at $110.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kelsey Todd P. is holding 96,749 shares at $330,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.80 for the present operating margin

+9.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plexus Corp. stands at +3.63. The total capital return value is set at 12.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.76. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Plexus Corp. (PLXS), the company’s capital structure generated 45.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.48. Total debt to assets is 14.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Plexus Corp. (PLXS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.