PJT Partners Inc. (PJT): A Technical Analysis

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) is $79.80, which is $8.04 above the current market price. The public float for PJT is 22.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PJT on June 19, 2023 was 212.04K shares.

PJT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT) has decreased by -1.87 when compared to last closing price of 73.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that Silicon Valley Bank Creditors Form Group in Advance of Possible Bankruptcy

PJT’s Market Performance

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) has seen a 0.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.22% gain in the past month and a -2.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for PJT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.16% for PJT’s stock, with a -1.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PJT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PJT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PJT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PJT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $83 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

PJT Trading at 4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PJT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +10.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PJT rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.22. In addition, PJT Partners Inc. saw -2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PJT starting from Meates Helen T, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $79.88 back on Feb 16. After this action, Meates Helen T now owns 47,741 shares of PJT Partners Inc., valued at $2,396,340 using the latest closing price.

Lee Ji-Yeun, the Managing Partner of PJT Partners Inc., sale 57,000 shares at $70.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Lee Ji-Yeun is holding 108,357 shares at $3,991,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PJT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PJT Partners Inc. stands at +8.83. The total capital return value is set at 23.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.77. Equity return is now at value 53.60, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on PJT Partners Inc. (PJT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.29. Total debt to assets is 12.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.