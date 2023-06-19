Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAG is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PAG is $145.80, which is -$4.92 below the current price. The public float for PAG is 56.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAG on June 19, 2023 was 308.20K shares.

PAG) stock’s latest price update

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG)’s stock price has dropped by -1.80 in relation to previous closing price of 156.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/02/22 that Penske Automotive Accelerates Buybacks as Profit Soars

PAG’s Market Performance

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) has experienced a 2.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.30% rise in the past month, and a 18.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for PAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.25% for PAG’s stock, with a 21.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PAG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PAG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $90 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2021.

PAG Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAG rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.61. In addition, Penske Automotive Group Inc. saw 33.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAG starting from Spradlin Shane M., who sale 3,284 shares at the price of $141.22 back on Jun 05. After this action, Spradlin Shane M. now owns 40,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc., valued at $463,766 using the latest closing price.

Hulgrave Michelle, the EVP & CFO of Penske Automotive Group Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $145.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Hulgrave Michelle is holding 19,834 shares at $290,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.16 for the present operating margin

+16.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penske Automotive Group Inc. stands at +4.96. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.40. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG), the company’s capital structure generated 97.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.42. Total debt to assets is 27.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.