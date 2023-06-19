PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) is above average at 11.36x. The 36-month beta value for PFSI is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PFSI is $74.17, which is $5.79 above than the current price. The public float for PFSI is 29.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.75% of that float. The average trading volume of PFSI on June 19, 2023 was 373.27K shares.

PFSI) stock’s latest price update

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI)’s stock price has plunge by -2.22relation to previous closing price of 69.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PFSI’s Market Performance

PFSI’s stock has risen by 4.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.25% and a quarterly rise of 20.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.11% for PFSI stock, with a simple moving average of 18.14% for the last 200 days.

PFSI Trading at 9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFSI rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.03. In addition, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. saw 20.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFSI starting from SPECTOR DAVID, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $68.10 back on Jun 13. After this action, SPECTOR DAVID now owns 390,604 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., valued at $1,021,497 using the latest closing price.

MCCALLION ANNE, the Director of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., sale 28,216 shares at $64.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that MCCALLION ANNE is holding 4,926 shares at $1,832,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.92 for the present operating margin

+87.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stands at +17.43. The total capital return value is set at 7.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.87. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.16. Total debt to assets is 42.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In summary, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.