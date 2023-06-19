PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) Stock Showcases 3.80% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PDFS stock has gone down by -0.39%, with a monthly gain of 12.62% and a quarterly surge of 11.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for PDF Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.80% for PDFS stock, with a simple moving average of 34.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) is above average at 1622.59x. The 36-month beta value for PDFS is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PDFS is $45.38, which is $1.57 above than the current price. The public float for PDFS is 29.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of PDFS on June 19, 2023 was 191.60K shares.

PDFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) has plunged by -1.37 when compared to previous closing price of 44.42, but the company has seen a -0.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDFS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for PDFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDFS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $23 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2021.

PDFS Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDFS fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.44. In addition, PDF Solutions Inc. saw 53.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDFS starting from Strojwas Andrzej, who sale 2,520 shares at the price of $38.45 back on Mar 08. After this action, Strojwas Andrzej now owns 87,139 shares of PDF Solutions Inc., valued at $96,894 using the latest closing price.

Raza Adnan, the EVP, FINANCE AND CFO of PDF Solutions Inc., sale 15,547 shares at $37.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Raza Adnan is holding 75,000 shares at $585,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.48 for the present operating margin

+66.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDF Solutions Inc. stands at -2.31. The total capital return value is set at -0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.38. Total debt to assets is 2.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In summary, PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.