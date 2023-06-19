Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) has decreased by -2.16 when compared to last closing price of 79.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) Right Now?

Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PATK is 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PATK is $81.14, which is $2.91 above the current price. The public float for PATK is 21.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PATK on June 19, 2023 was 150.25K shares.

PATK’s Market Performance

PATK stock saw an increase of 1.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.76% and a quarterly increase of 15.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.82% for PATK’s stock, with a 27.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PATK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PATK stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for PATK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PATK in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $80 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

PATK Trading at 12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATK rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.00. In addition, Patrick Industries Inc. saw 29.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATK starting from Ellis Kip B, who sale 13,600 shares at the price of $78.69 back on Jun 13. After this action, Ellis Kip B now owns 119,780 shares of Patrick Industries Inc., valued at $1,070,246 using the latest closing price.

Rodino Jeff, the President of Patrick Industries Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $80.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Rodino Jeff is holding 156,933 shares at $400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.16 for the present operating margin

+20.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patrick Industries Inc. stands at +6.72. The total capital return value is set at 21.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.52. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK), the company’s capital structure generated 151.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.29. Total debt to assets is 52.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.