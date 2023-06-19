Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE: OXM) has dropped by -3.47 compared to previous close of 102.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/06/23 that Tommy Bahama Is Serious Fun. The Stock Is a Hot Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE: OXM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is above average at 9.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) is $118.20, which is $19.19 above the current market price. The public float for OXM is 14.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OXM on June 19, 2023 was 206.34K shares.

OXM’s Market Performance

OXM’s stock has seen a -0.02% decrease for the week, with a -9.17% drop in the past month and a -14.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for Oxford Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.22% for OXM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OXM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OXM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $110 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

OXM Trading at -4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXM fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.79. In addition, Oxford Industries Inc. saw 6.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXM starting from LOVE DENNIS M, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $105.93 back on Apr 21. After this action, LOVE DENNIS M now owns 15,892 shares of Oxford Industries Inc., valued at $105,930 using the latest closing price.

GRASSMYER SCOTT, the EVP of Oxford Industries Inc., sale 2,782 shares at $105.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that GRASSMYER SCOTT is holding 29,379 shares at $294,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.14 for the present operating margin

+62.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oxford Industries Inc. stands at +11.74. Equity return is now at value 29.90, with 14.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.