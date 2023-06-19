OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.26 in relation to previous closing price of 122.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) Right Now?

OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) is $142.40, which is $20.07 above the current market price. The public float for OSIS is 15.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSIS on June 19, 2023 was 113.88K shares.

OSIS’s Market Performance

OSIS stock saw an increase of -3.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.84% and a quarterly increase of 34.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for OSIS’s stock, with a 31.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSIS stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for OSIS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OSIS in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $140 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2021.

OSIS Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSIS fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.51. In addition, OSI Systems Inc. saw 53.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSIS starting from MEHRA AJAY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $123.90 back on Jun 14. After this action, MEHRA AJAY now owns 37,532 shares of OSI Systems Inc., valued at $1,239,000 using the latest closing price.

ALIABADI MANOOCHER M, the PRES., OPTOELECTRONICS DIV of OSI Systems Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $125.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that ALIABADI MANOOCHER M is holding 81,349 shares at $251,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.36 for the present operating margin

+35.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for OSI Systems Inc. stands at +9.75. The total capital return value is set at 13.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.98. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS), the company’s capital structure generated 61.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.12. Total debt to assets is 27.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.