Ooma Inc. (OOMA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ooma Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 14.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ooma Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.

The public float for OOMA is 22.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OOMA on June 19, 2023 was 102.78K shares.

OOMA’s Market Performance

OOMA’s stock has seen a 4.96% increase for the week, with a 5.81% rise in the past month and a 14.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for Ooma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.15% for OOMA’s stock, with a 5.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OOMA stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for OOMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OOMA in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $25 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the previous year 2022.

OOMA Trading at 11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OOMA rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.35. In addition, Ooma Inc. saw 5.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OOMA starting from Gustke James A., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $13.25 back on Jun 08. After this action, Gustke James A. now owns 160,010 shares of Ooma Inc., valued at $198,795 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OOMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.32 for the present operating margin

+62.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ooma Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -4.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.38. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ooma Inc. (OOMA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.17. Total debt to assets is 10.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ooma Inc. (OOMA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.