OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has gone down by -4.22% for the week, with a -23.20% drop in the past month and a -23.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.72% for OCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.62% for OCX’s stock, with a -54.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) by analysts is $0.35, The public float for OCX is 106.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of OCX was 466.06K shares.

OCX) stock’s latest price update

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OCX Trading at -20.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCX fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2185. In addition, OncoCyte Corporation saw -36.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCX starting from KINGSLEY ALFRED D, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.21 back on Jun 14. After this action, KINGSLEY ALFRED D now owns 469,111 shares of OncoCyte Corporation, valued at $6,447 using the latest closing price.

PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, the 10% Owner of OncoCyte Corporation, purchase 663,000 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC is holding 8,090,202 shares at $200,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3009.50 for the present operating margin

-546.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for OncoCyte Corporation stands at -1942.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.