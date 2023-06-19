Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is above average at 8.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) is $53.00, which is $7.56 above the current market price. The public float for ZEUS is 9.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZEUS on June 19, 2023 was 113.24K shares.

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 45.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZEUS’s Market Performance

ZEUS’s stock has fallen by -4.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.89% and a quarterly drop of -0.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for Olympic Steel Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.48% for ZEUS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.81% for the last 200 days.

ZEUS Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEUS fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.27. In addition, Olympic Steel Inc. saw 35.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZEUS starting from Kempthorne Dirk A, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $51.27 back on Mar 14. After this action, Kempthorne Dirk A now owns 0 shares of Olympic Steel Inc., valued at $51,270 using the latest closing price.

SIEGAL MICHAEL D, the Executive Chairman of Board of Olympic Steel Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $56.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that SIEGAL MICHAEL D is holding 1,102,072 shares at $1,402,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.22 for the present operating margin

+18.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olympic Steel Inc. stands at +3.55. The total capital return value is set at 17.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.28. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.53. Total debt to assets is 21.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.