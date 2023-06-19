NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NRXP is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) is $5.33, which is $4.15 above the current market price. The public float for NRXP is 37.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. On June 19, 2023, NRXP’s average trading volume was 286.65K shares.

NRXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) has decreased by -1.89 when compared to last closing price of 0.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NRXP’s Market Performance

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) has experienced a 1.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.52% drop in the past month, and a -26.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.61% for NRXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.15% for NRXP stock, with a simple moving average of -40.49% for the last 200 days.

NRXP Trading at -16.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -23.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6273. In addition, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -53.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from Willard Stephen H, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 16. After this action, Willard Stephen H now owns 50,000 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $58,500 using the latest closing price.

VAN VOORHEES SETH, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that VAN VOORHEES SETH is holding 46,337 shares at $33,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

Equity return is now at value -303.30, with -142.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.