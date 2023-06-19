Novan Inc. (NOVN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Novan Inc. (NOVN) is $9.67, which is $10.07 above the current market price. The public float for NOVN is 23.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOVN on June 19, 2023 was 173.90K shares.

NOVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) has decreased by -5.44 when compared to last closing price of 0.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NOVN’s Market Performance

Novan Inc. (NOVN) has seen a 5.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -35.96% decline in the past month and a -31.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.27% for NOVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.24% for NOVN’s stock, with a -46.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NOVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOVN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $30 based on the research report published on July 09th of the previous year 2021.

NOVN Trading at -36.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares sank -34.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVN rose by +5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0122. In addition, Novan Inc. saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-149.44 for the present operating margin

+57.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novan Inc. stands at -132.21. Equity return is now at value -616.80, with -34.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Novan Inc. (NOVN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.