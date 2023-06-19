Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) is above average at 25.55x. The 36-month beta value for NVMI is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NVMI is $118.50, which is $3.81 above than the current price. The public float for NVMI is 28.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. The average trading volume of NVMI on June 19, 2023 was 126.73K shares.

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.54 in relation to its previous close of 115.93. However, the company has experienced a -3.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NVMI’s Market Performance

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) has seen a -3.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 16.32% gain in the past month and a 13.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for NVMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.62% for NVMI’s stock, with a 23.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVMI Trading at 12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVMI fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.76. In addition, Nova Ltd. saw 38.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.73 for the present operating margin

+55.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nova Ltd. stands at +24.57. The total capital return value is set at 19.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.02. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Nova Ltd. (NVMI), the company’s capital structure generated 41.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.54. Total debt to assets is 24.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Nova Ltd. (NVMI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.