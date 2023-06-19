Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.09 in relation to its previous close of 42.54. However, the company has experienced a -2.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) Right Now?

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) is $53.00, which is $10.5 above the current market price. The public float for NWN is 34.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWN on June 19, 2023 was 156.86K shares.

NWN’s Market Performance

The stock of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) has seen a -2.25% decrease in the past week, with a -5.35% drop in the past month, and a -10.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for NWN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.50% for NWN’s stock, with a -9.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NWN Trading at -6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWN fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.49. In addition, Northwest Natural Holding Company saw -10.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWN starting from Weber David A., who sale 920 shares at the price of $44.38 back on May 24. After this action, Weber David A. now owns 186 shares of Northwest Natural Holding Company, valued at $40,825 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON DAVID HUGO, the President & CEO of Northwest Natural Holding Company, sale 1 shares at $49.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that ANDERSON DAVID HUGO is holding 125,674 shares at $36 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+12.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northwest Natural Holding Company stands at +8.32. The total capital return value is set at 1.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.79. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN), the company’s capital structure generated 142.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.77. Total debt to assets is 34.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.