Northeast Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NECB) Stock: A 10.56% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) has gone up by 5.41% for the week, with a 15.73% rise in the past month and a 10.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.15% for NECB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.56% for NECB’s stock, with a 8.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NECB) Right Now?

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NECB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NECB is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NECB is $15.00, which is -$0.01 below the current price. The public float for NECB is 14.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NECB on June 19, 2023 was 85.05K shares.

NECB) stock’s latest price update

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NECB)’s stock price has plunge by 4.24relation to previous closing price of 14.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NECB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NECB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NECB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NECB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

NECB Trading at 13.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NECB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NECB rose by +5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.68. In addition, Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NECB starting from Cirillo Charles Michael, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $15.48 back on Mar 09. After this action, Cirillo Charles Michael now owns 10,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $61,930 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Kenneth H, the Director of Northeast Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 520 shares at $13.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Thomas Kenneth H is holding 11,520 shares at $6,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NECB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +33.33. The total capital return value is set at 12.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.86. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB), the company’s capital structure generated 9.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.36. Total debt to assets is 1.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.