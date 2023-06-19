Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) has jumped by 0.22 compared to previous close of 236.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) Right Now?

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NDSN is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NDSN is $253.50, which is $16.39 above the current price. The public float for NDSN is 51.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NDSN on June 19, 2023 was 231.68K shares.

NDSN’s Market Performance

NDSN’s stock has seen a 2.14% increase for the week, with a 9.27% rise in the past month and a 16.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for Nordson Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.47% for NDSN’s stock, with a 5.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDSN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for NDSN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NDSN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $255 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

NDSN Trading at 7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDSN rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $225.78. In addition, Nordson Corporation saw -0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDSN starting from Pembroke Jeffrey A, who sale 19 shares at the price of $220.04 back on Mar 31. After this action, Pembroke Jeffrey A now owns 17,584 shares of Nordson Corporation, valued at $4,181 using the latest closing price.

Pembroke Jeffrey A, the Executive Vice President of Nordson Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $243.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Pembroke Jeffrey A is holding 17,600 shares at $1,217,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.12 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordson Corporation stands at +19.81. The total capital return value is set at 22.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.71. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Nordson Corporation (NDSN), the company’s capital structure generated 37.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.27. Total debt to assets is 22.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nordson Corporation (NDSN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.