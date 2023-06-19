Noodles & Company (NDLS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Noodles & Company (NDLS) is $7.75, which is $4.4 above the current market price. The public float for NDLS is 35.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NDLS on June 19, 2023 was 415.09K shares.

NDLS) stock’s latest price update

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS)’s stock price has increased by 0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 3.33. However, the company has seen a -2.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NDLS’s Market Performance

Noodles & Company (NDLS) has seen a -2.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.49% decline in the past month and a -29.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for NDLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.08% for NDLS stock, with a simple moving average of -34.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDLS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NDLS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NDLS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $5 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

NDLS Trading at -19.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -12.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDLS fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Noodles & Company saw -38.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDLS starting from Kline Corey, who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $3.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Kline Corey now owns 52,141 shares of Noodles & Company, valued at $9,889 using the latest closing price.

WEST THOMAS B, the Chief Operating Officer of Noodles & Company, purchase 2,000 shares at $3.89 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that WEST THOMAS B is holding 155,323 shares at $7,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.37 for the present operating margin

+11.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Noodles & Company stands at -0.65. The total capital return value is set at 2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.23. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Noodles & Company (NDLS), the company’s capital structure generated 697.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.46. Total debt to assets is 77.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 617.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 95.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Noodles & Company (NDLS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.