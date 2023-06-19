NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NXDT is 28.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXDT on June 19, 2023 was 144.65K shares.

NXDT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) has decreased by -2.06 when compared to last closing price of 11.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NXDT’s Market Performance

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) has seen a -0.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 20.87% gain in the past month and a 10.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for NXDT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.46% for NXDT’s stock, with a -5.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NXDT Trading at 8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +18.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXDT fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust saw 1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXDT starting from Wood Catherine D., who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $11.78 back on Jun 07. After this action, Wood Catherine D. now owns 12,500 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, valued at $147,250 using the latest closing price.

DONDERO JAMES D, the of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, purchase 1,397 shares at $15.24 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that DONDERO JAMES D is holding 18,343 shares at $21,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+458.52 for the present operating margin

+65.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stands at +454.02. The total capital return value is set at 26.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.21. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -13.70 for asset returns.

Based on NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.11. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.