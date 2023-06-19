New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NFGC is $10.35, The public float for NFGC is 95.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of NFGC on June 19, 2023 was 228.07K shares.

NFGC) stock’s latest price update

New Found Gold Corp. (AMEX: NFGC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.42 in relation to its previous close of 4.93. However, the company has experienced a 4.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NFGC’s Market Performance

New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC) has seen a 4.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.21% gain in the past month and a 12.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for NFGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.98% for NFGC’s stock, with a 19.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NFGC Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +14.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFGC rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, New Found Gold Corp. saw 20.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NFGC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

In summary, New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.