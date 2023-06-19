NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) by analysts is $6.00, which is $5.54 above the current market price. The public float for NRBO is 13.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of NRBO was 369.59K shares.

NRBO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) has decreased by -6.86 when compared to last closing price of 0.49.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NRBO’s Market Performance

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has seen a -8.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.00% decline in the past month and a -33.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.99% for NRBO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.02% for NRBO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -87.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRBO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NRBO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRBO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2020.

NRBO Trading at -24.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -23.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRBO fell by -8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5342. In addition, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -35.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRBO

Equity return is now at value -96.10, with -66.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.