NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV) is $5.00, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for NEOV is 28.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On June 19, 2023, NEOV’s average trading volume was 43.37K shares.

NEOV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) has surged by 41.94 when compared to previous closing price of 3.10, but the company has seen a 45.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NEOV’s Market Performance

NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV) has seen a 45.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 105.61% gain in the past month and a 92.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.28% for NEOV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 56.86% for NEOV stock, with a simple moving average of 40.70% for the last 200 days.

NEOV Trading at 93.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.06%, as shares surge +111.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOV rose by +45.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, NeoVolta Inc. saw 57.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.65 for the present operating margin

+14.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoVolta Inc. stands at -129.76. The total capital return value is set at -166.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -198.83. Equity return is now at value -57.50, with -53.10 for asset returns.

Based on NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV), the company’s capital structure generated 42.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 27.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.