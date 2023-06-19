Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) is $8.00, which is $6.03 above the current market price. The public float for NIR is 4.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NIR on June 19, 2023 was 550.13K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NIR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) has dropped by -7.51 compared to previous close of 2.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NIR’s Market Performance

Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has experienced a 8.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.66% drop in the past month, and a -81.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.77% for NIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.21% for NIR’s stock, with a -75.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NIR Trading at -20.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.69%, as shares sank -4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR rose by +8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8680. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc. saw -80.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NIR starting from Petralia Kathryn, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on May 25. After this action, Petralia Kathryn now owns 30,000 shares of Near Intelligence Inc., valued at $19,800 using the latest closing price.

Greene Mark N, the Director of Near Intelligence Inc., purchase 21,277 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Greene Mark N is holding 26,532 shares at $42,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -14.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.