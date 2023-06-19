Navigating the Volatility of Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s (LILA) Stock

The stock of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) has gone up by 5.38% for the week, with a 2.06% rise in the past month and a 7.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.53% for LILA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.87% for LILA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) is $11.10, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for LILA is 182.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LILA on June 19, 2023 was 274.54K shares.

LILA) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA)’s stock price has plunge by -1.64relation to previous closing price of 8.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LILA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LILA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

LILA Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILA rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Liberty Latin America Ltd. saw 11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LILA starting from Zinterhofer Eric Louis, who purchase 60,314 shares at the price of $7.81 back on Mar 17. After this action, Zinterhofer Eric Louis now owns 12,203,603 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd., valued at $471,119 using the latest closing price.

Zinterhofer Eric Louis, the Director of Liberty Latin America Ltd., sale 60,314 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Zinterhofer Eric Louis is holding 0 shares at $467,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LILA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+49.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Latin America Ltd. stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at 6.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82.

Based on Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA), the company’s capital structure generated 415.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.58. Total debt to assets is 58.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 399.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.