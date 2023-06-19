National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) has surged by 3.85 when compared to previous closing price of 47.77, but the company has seen a 3.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is above average at 33.12x. The 36-month beta value for FIZZ is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FIZZ is $44.00, which is -$5.61 below than the current price. The public float for FIZZ is 23.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.61% of that float. The average trading volume of FIZZ on June 19, 2023 was 163.34K shares.

FIZZ’s Market Performance

The stock of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has seen a 3.70% increase in the past week, with a -3.84% drop in the past month, and a -1.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for FIZZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for FIZZ’s stock, with a 4.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIZZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FIZZ by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FIZZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

FIZZ Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIZZ rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.06. In addition, National Beverage Corp. saw 6.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIZZ starting from CONLEE CECIL D, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $49.52 back on Jul 11. After this action, CONLEE CECIL D now owns 68,680 shares of National Beverage Corp., valued at $594,240 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.39 for the present operating margin

+35.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Beverage Corp. stands at +13.93. The total capital return value is set at 56.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.97. Equity return is now at value 48.40, with 28.80 for asset returns.

Based on National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 12.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.64 and the total asset turnover is 2.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In summary, National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.