Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA)’s stock price has plunge by -1.10relation to previous closing price of 292.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is 10.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MUSA is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) is $301.21, which is $26.94 above the current market price. The public float for MUSA is 20.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.18% of that float. On June 19, 2023, MUSA’s average trading volume was 256.66K shares.

MUSA’s Market Performance

The stock of Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) has seen a 1.61% increase in the past week, with a 3.34% rise in the past month, and a 18.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for MUSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.10% for MUSA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MUSA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MUSA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MUSA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $350 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

MUSA Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUSA rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $283.84. In addition, Murphy USA Inc. saw 3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MUSA starting from CHUMLEY ROBERT J, who sale 1,075 shares at the price of $277.72 back on May 19. After this action, CHUMLEY ROBERT J now owns 6,661 shares of Murphy USA Inc., valued at $298,549 using the latest closing price.

Phillips Jeanne Linder, the Director of Murphy USA Inc., sale 550 shares at $283.97 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Phillips Jeanne Linder is holding 2,874 shares at $156,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MUSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.13 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Murphy USA Inc. stands at +2.87. The total capital return value is set at 32.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.84. Equity return is now at value 86.90, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA), the company’s capital structure generated 354.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.00. Total debt to assets is 53.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 349.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 98.22 and the total asset turnover is 5.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.