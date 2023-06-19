Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MOND is 11.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOND on June 19, 2023 was 147.01K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MOND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOND) has decreased by -7.21 when compared to last closing price of 9.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MOND’s Market Performance

Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) has seen a -7.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.46% decline in the past month and a -36.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.20% for MOND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.76% for MOND’s stock, with a -17.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MOND Trading at -17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOND fell by -7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.67. In addition, Mondee Holdings Inc. saw -21.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOND starting from Gundumogula Prasad, who sale 1,659,404 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, Gundumogula Prasad now owns 20,177,764 shares of Mondee Holdings Inc., valued at $16,594,040 using the latest closing price.

MORGAN STANLEY, the 10% Owner of Mondee Holdings Inc., sale 1,049,889 shares at $9.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that MORGAN STANLEY is holding 8,456,881 shares at $9,921,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.98 for the present operating margin

+37.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondee Holdings Inc. stands at -56.58. The total capital return value is set at -29.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.35. Equity return is now at value -88.10, with -34.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND), the company’s capital structure generated 176.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.