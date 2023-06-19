ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) has plunged by -3.32 when compared to previous closing price of 48.86, but the company has seen a -6.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for ModivCare Inc. (MODV) by analysts is $107.83, which is $60.9 above the current market price. The public float for MODV is 13.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.59% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of MODV was 128.09K shares.

MODV’s Market Performance

MODV stock saw a decrease of -6.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.62% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.09% for ModivCare Inc. (MODV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.16% for MODV stock, with a simple moving average of -45.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODV stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MODV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODV in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $145 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2022.

MODV Trading at -22.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODV fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.55. In addition, ModivCare Inc. saw -47.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODV starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchase 38,738 shares at the price of $55.13 back on May 12. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 1,667,902 shares of ModivCare Inc., valued at $2,135,442 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the Director of ModivCare Inc., purchase 46,350 shares at $54.68 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 1,629,164 shares at $2,534,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+14.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ModivCare Inc. stands at -1.27. The total capital return value is set at 3.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.31. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on ModivCare Inc. (MODV), the company’s capital structure generated 287.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.23. Total debt to assets is 52.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, ModivCare Inc. (MODV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.