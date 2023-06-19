Model N Inc. (MODN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Model N Inc. (MODN) by analysts is $42.67, which is $9.42 above the current market price. The public float for MODN is 36.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.76% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of MODN was 282.92K shares.

MODN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) has decreased by -1.22 when compared to last closing price of 34.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MODN’s Market Performance

MODN’s stock has risen by 5.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.26% and a quarterly rise of 6.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Model N Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.55% for MODN’s stock, with a -3.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MODN by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MODN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

MODN Trading at 7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +15.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODN rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.81. In addition, Model N Inc. saw -16.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODN starting from Anderson, Mark, Albert, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $33.13 back on Jun 12. After this action, Anderson, Mark, Albert now owns 202,394 shares of Model N Inc., valued at $149,085 using the latest closing price.

Selig Laura, the Chief People Officer of Model N Inc., sale 7,290 shares at $29.15 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Selig Laura is holding 91,772 shares at $212,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

+53.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Model N Inc. stands at -13.07. The total capital return value is set at -4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -43.80, with -12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Model N Inc. (MODN), the company’s capital structure generated 113.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.07. Total debt to assets is 38.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Model N Inc. (MODN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.