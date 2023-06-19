Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is $22.63, The public float for MNMD is 32.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.64% of that float. On June 19, 2023, MNMD’s average trading volume was 388.42K shares.

MNMD) stock’s latest price update

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.62 in comparison to its previous close of 3.71, however, the company has experienced a 3.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MNMD’s Market Performance

MNMD’s stock has risen by 3.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.68% and a quarterly rise of 30.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.42% for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.17% for MNMD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNMD stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MNMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNMD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $25 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

MNMD Trading at 8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +19.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. saw 71.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNMD starting from Barrow Robert, who sale 8,273 shares at the price of $3.51 back on Mar 01. After this action, Barrow Robert now owns 238,959 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., valued at $29,038 using the latest closing price.

Karlin Dan, the Chief Medical Officer of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., sale 3,577 shares at $3.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Karlin Dan is holding 260,505 shares at $12,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The total capital return value is set at -43.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54.

Based on Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.