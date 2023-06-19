Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX)’s stock price has increased by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 82.25. However, the company has seen a -1.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) Right Now?

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by analysts is $89.00, which is $6.49 above the current market price. The public float for MSEX is 17.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of MSEX was 148.81K shares.

MSEX’s Market Performance

The stock of Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) has seen a -1.52% decrease in the past week, with a 10.07% rise in the past month, and a 8.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for MSEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.70% for MSEX’s stock, with a 0.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MSEX Trading at 6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSEX fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.65. In addition, Middlesex Water Company saw 4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSEX starting from Capko Robert John, who sale 297 shares at the price of $81.55 back on Jun 13. After this action, Capko Robert John now owns 0 shares of Middlesex Water Company, valued at $24,220 using the latest closing price.

REINHARD WALTER G, the Director of Middlesex Water Company, sale 576 shares at $79.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that REINHARD WALTER G is holding 0 shares at $45,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.92 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Middlesex Water Company stands at +26.12. The total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Middlesex Water Company (MSEX), the company’s capital structure generated 91.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.74. Total debt to assets is 34.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.