MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE: MLNK)’s stock price has increased by 0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 20.54. However, the company has seen a 1.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE: MLNK) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MLNK is $17.50, which is -$3.05 below the current price. The public float for MLNK is 64.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MLNK on June 19, 2023 was 117.35K shares.

MLNK’s Market Performance

MLNK stock saw an increase of 1.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.06% and a quarterly increase of 27.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.26% for MLNK stock, with a simple moving average of 25.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLNK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MLNK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MLNK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

MLNK Trading at 18.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +14.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLNK rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.84. In addition, MeridianLink Inc. saw 49.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLNK starting from Maloof Chris, who sale 11,897 shares at the price of $15.60 back on May 05. After this action, Maloof Chris now owns 454,990 shares of MeridianLink Inc., valued at $185,567 using the latest closing price.

Maloof Chris, the President, Go To Market of MeridianLink Inc., sale 1,573 shares at $17.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Maloof Chris is holding 256,989 shares at $27,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.63 for the present operating margin

+50.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MeridianLink Inc. stands at +0.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.13. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 74.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.58. Total debt to assets is 39.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.