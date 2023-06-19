Mega Matrix Corp.’s (MPU) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) has gone up by 0.81% for the week, with a -26.19% drop in the past month and a -16.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.14% for MPU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.46% for MPU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MPU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) is $1.95, The public float for MPU is 18.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPU on June 19, 2023 was 43.31K shares.

MPU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MPU) has dropped by -6.06 compared to previous close of 1.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MPU Trading at -23.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.48%, as shares sank -24.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPU rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4822. In addition, Mega Matrix Corp. saw -29.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.26 for the present operating margin

+53.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mega Matrix Corp. stands at -439.24. Equity return is now at value -96.10, with -78.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.