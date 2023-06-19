Medifast Inc. (MED) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Medifast Inc. (NYSE: MED) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Medifast Inc. (MED) by analysts is $71.00, which is -$11.33 below the current market price. The public float for MED is 10.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.46% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of MED was 212.12K shares.

Medifast Inc. (NYSE: MED) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.80 compared to its previous closing price of 80.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MED’s Market Performance

Medifast Inc. (MED) has experienced a 3.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.85% drop in the past month, and a -19.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for MED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.71% for MED’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MED stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MED in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $106 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2022.

MED Trading at -7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MED rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.49. In addition, Medifast Inc. saw -28.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MED starting from BROWN JEFFREY J, who purchase 15 shares at the price of $87.50 back on May 09. After this action, BROWN JEFFREY J now owns 2,392 shares of Medifast Inc., valued at $1,315 using the latest closing price.

HALLQUIST CONSTANCE J., the Director of Medifast Inc., purchase 13 shares at $87.50 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that HALLQUIST CONSTANCE J. is holding 7,591 shares at $1,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.51 for the present operating margin

+72.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medifast Inc. stands at +8.98. The total capital return value is set at 103.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 71.11. Equity return is now at value 93.60, with 43.50 for asset returns.

Based on Medifast Inc. (MED), the company’s capital structure generated 16.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.39. Total debt to assets is 7.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Medifast Inc. (MED) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.