Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) has decreased by -0.77 when compared to last closing price of 41.83.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MATW is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MATW is $49.00, which is $7.49 above the current price. The public float for MATW is 27.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MATW on June 19, 2023 was 105.07K shares.

MATW’s Market Performance

MATW stock saw an increase of 1.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.04% and a quarterly increase of 18.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for Matthews International Corporation (MATW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for MATW’s stock, with a 25.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MATW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MATW stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for MATW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MATW in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $60 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

MATW Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATW rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.15. In addition, Matthews International Corporation saw 36.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MATW starting from BARTOLACCI JOSEPH C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $30.17 back on Nov 21. After this action, BARTOLACCI JOSEPH C now owns 345,117 shares of Matthews International Corporation, valued at $301,700 using the latest closing price.

Awenowicz Ronald C, the SVP, Global Compliance & HR of Matthews International Corporation, sale 398 shares at $25.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Awenowicz Ronald C is holding 807 shares at $10,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MATW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.44 for the present operating margin

+27.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matthews International Corporation stands at -5.66. The total capital return value is set at 5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.16. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Matthews International Corporation (MATW), the company’s capital structure generated 179.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.17. Total debt to assets is 46.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matthews International Corporation (MATW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.