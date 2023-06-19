Make Informed Decisions with A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) Stock Updates

In the past week, AZ stock has gone up by 17.92%, with a monthly gain of 45.88% and a quarterly surge of 128.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.65% for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.08% for AZ’s stock, with a 69.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) is $18.00, The public float for AZ is 18.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AZ on June 19, 2023 was 85.56K shares.

AZ) stock’s latest price update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ)’s stock price has increased by 11.42 compared to its previous closing price of 2.54. However, the company has seen a 17.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZ stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZ in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on January 20th of the previous year 2022.

AZ Trading at 80.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.31%, as shares surge +68.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZ rose by +17.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. saw 122.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.61 for the present operating margin

+15.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. stands at -196.20. Equity return is now at value -303.40, with -162.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.