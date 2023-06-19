LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) has seen a 1.55% increase in the past week, with a 2.87% gain in the past month, and a 2.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for LTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.88% for LTC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) Right Now?

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LTC is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LTC is $34.20, which is -$0.22 below the current market price. The public float for LTC is 39.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.82% of that float. The average trading volume for LTC on June 19, 2023 was 222.99K shares.

LTC) stock’s latest price update

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.64 in relation to previous closing price of 34.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LTC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LTC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $36 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

LTC Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTC rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.82. In addition, LTC Properties Inc. saw -4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTC starting from SIMPSON WENDY, who sale 83,172 shares at the price of $38.55 back on Feb 02. After this action, SIMPSON WENDY now owns 329,087 shares of LTC Properties Inc., valued at $3,206,057 using the latest closing price.

SIMPSON WENDY, the CHAIRMAN & CEO of LTC Properties Inc., sale 500 shares at $38.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that SIMPSON WENDY is holding 412,259 shares at $19,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.52 for the present operating margin

+69.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for LTC Properties Inc. stands at +56.41. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.72.

Based on LTC Properties Inc. (LTC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.10. Total debt to assets is 46.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.