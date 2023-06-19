Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) by analysts is $17.38, which is $9.02 above the current market price. The public float for LBPH is 12.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of LBPH was 95.73K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LBPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) has increased by 7.73 when compared to last closing price of 7.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LBPH’s Market Performance

LBPH’s stock has risen by 12.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.06% and a quarterly rise of 117.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.04% for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.64% for LBPH’s stock, with a 61.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBPH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LBPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LBPH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

LBPH Trading at 10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares sank -12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBPH rose by +12.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.50. In addition, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 156.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LBPH

The total capital return value is set at -53.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.15. Equity return is now at value -63.50, with -57.00 for asset returns.

Based on Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19. Total debt to assets is 1.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.