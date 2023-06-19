Liquidity Services Inc.’s (LQDT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) has gone down by -3.70% for the week, with a 0.90% rise in the past month and a 20.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.03% for LQDT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.33% for LQDT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) Right Now?

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LQDT is 27.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LQDT on June 19, 2023 was 160.88K shares.

LQDT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) has dropped by -0.70 compared to previous close of 15.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LQDT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LQDT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on June 27th of the previous year 2022.

LQDT Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDT fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.67. In addition, Liquidity Services Inc. saw 11.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDT starting from Weiskircher Steven, who sale 12,307 shares at the price of $15.96 back on Jun 05. After this action, Weiskircher Steven now owns 89,743 shares of Liquidity Services Inc., valued at $196,366 using the latest closing price.

Murray Novelette, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Liquidity Services Inc., sale 400 shares at $16.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Murray Novelette is holding 43,173 shares at $6,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDT

Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.