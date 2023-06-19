Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) by analysts is $24.33, which is $0.24 above the current market price. The public float for LMB is 9.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of LMB was 106.69K shares.

LMB) stock’s latest price update

Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.51 in comparison to its previous close of 23.05, however, the company has experienced a 7.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LMB’s Market Performance

LMB’s stock has risen by 7.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.43% and a quarterly rise of 57.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.18% for Limbach Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.41% for LMB’s stock, with a 83.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMB stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for LMB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LMB in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $19 based on the research report published on March 05th of the previous year 2021.

LMB Trading at 23.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMB rose by +7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +208.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.13. In addition, Limbach Holdings Inc. saw 131.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMB starting from PRATT GORDON G, who sale 70,939 shares at the price of $21.14 back on Jun 01. After this action, PRATT GORDON G now owns 227,341 shares of Limbach Holdings Inc., valued at $1,500,005 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Jay, the President of Limbach of Limbach Holdings Inc., sale 222 shares at $17.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that Sharp Jay is holding 52,566 shares at $3,889 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+18.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Limbach Holdings Inc. stands at +1.37. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.10. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB), the company’s capital structure generated 52.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.51. Total debt to assets is 16.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.