Lennox International Inc. (LII) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.74 in relation to its previous close of 308.74. However, the company has experienced a 2.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) Right Now?

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LII is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LII is $290.80, which is -$18.04 below the current market price. The public float for LII is 31.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.10% of that float. The average trading volume for LII on June 19, 2023 was 336.90K shares.

LII’s Market Performance

LII’s stock has seen a 2.52% increase for the week, with a 8.50% rise in the past month and a 27.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for Lennox International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.41% for LII stock, with a simple moving average of 22.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LII stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LII in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $355 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

LII Trading at 12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LII rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $293.24. In addition, Lennox International Inc. saw 30.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LII starting from Torres John D, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $289.37 back on May 12. After this action, Torres John D now owns 7,009 shares of Lennox International Inc., valued at $868,119 using the latest closing price.

Sessa Daniel M, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Lennox International Inc., sale 2,419 shares at $288.09 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Sessa Daniel M is holding 44,256 shares at $696,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.78 for the present operating margin

+27.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennox International Inc. stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 47.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 53.01. Equity return is now at value -197.60, with 19.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lennox International Inc. (LII) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.